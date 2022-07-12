Le'Veon Bell Announces Decision On His NFL Future

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 26: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Baltimore Ravens on the field during warm up before the game against Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 26, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Le'Veon Bell is typically preparing for the upcoming NFL season in July.

Instead, he's now looking ahead to an exhibition boxing match against fellow veteran running back Adrian Peterson on July 30.

What does this new foray mean for Bell's NFL career? During a press conference for the upcoming fight in Los Angeles, per NFL Media's Grant Gordon, Bell said he's not looking to compete on the gridiron in 2022.

"I know I’m not going to be playing this year because I want to focus on boxing," Bell said Tuesday.

After scoring 42 touchdowns and three All-Pro nods during five dominant seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bell has since struggled to find a steady home. He played limited roles for the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 and saw even less playing time on the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

Bell tallied 136 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns on 44 touches in 2021. He didn't play for Tampa Bay during the postseason.

The 30-year-old doesn't want his upcoming fight to be his only time in the ring, even if that means putting his NFL career on the backburner.