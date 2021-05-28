Le’Veon Bell Makes Big Statement About 2021 Season

Once a top running back option in the NFL, Le’Veon Bell has slipped into the background over the past few years. And Bell himself has recognized that.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday afternoon, the two-time All-Pro RB announced 2021 as the year he returns to his prior form.

“2021 will be the year y’all reminded,” Bell wrote.

2021 will be the year y’all reminded — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) May 27, 2021

As a second-round selection by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2013 NFL Draft, Le’Veon Bell burst onto the scene as an elite rookie talent — logging 860 yards and eight touchdowns in his first season. His second year saw even more success as he notched his first All-Pro and Pro-Bowl selections. Through five seasons with the Steelers, the talented RB recorded 5,336 yards and 35 rushing touchdowns.

With this kind of output, Bell wanted to make sure he was paid fairly. In 2018, the Steelers’ starting running back elected to sit out the season in protest of contract disputes with the franchise.

From then on, his career has just never been the same.

In his first season back with the New York Jets in 2019, Bell logged 789 yards and three touchdowns through 15 starts. Dropped two games into the 2020 season, he was soon picked up by the Kansas City Chiefs where he put together just 254 yards and two touchdowns as a backup.

As of right now, Bell has yet to sign with a team in 2021 free agency.