Le'Veon Bell Reacts To Viral Adrian Peterson Boxing Video

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 26: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Baltimore Ravens on the field during warm up before the game against Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 26, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Former NFL running backs Le'Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson were originally scheduled to face off in the boxing ring on July 30. It ultimately got pushed back.

Bell and Peterson are now set to square off on Sept. 10 at Banc of California Stadium. They'll be part of the undercard for an event that'll feature Austin McBroom and AnEsonGib.

Although we're still a month away from seeing Bell and Peterson go head-to-head, it appears the latter is ready for the bell to ring.

A video of Peterson knocking out another boxer during a training session is going viral on Twitter this week.

Bell had the following reaction to this video of Peterson:

Bell and Peterson had prolific careers in the NFL, there's no doubt about it.

When asked about his future in sports, Peterson sounded open to a career in boxing.

"But since I've started, this is something that I'll continue to do. I'll continue to stay in the ring, continue to practice, get my skills right because it's a different ball game when you step in that square," Peterson said, via Bleacher Report. "Fortunately for me, I have some great guys around me that are experienced. My gym in Houston, we have a ring in there. We have a lot of guys sparring all the time, and I've had the opportunity in the past to get in there with those guys a couple times and here recently, obviously, getting ready for the fight. I just been kind of grinding, so I might see this continue to do something going forward."

Who do you got on Sept. 10: Le'Veon Bell or Adrian Peterson?