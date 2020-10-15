Le’Veon Bell Reportedly Narrows Decision To 2 Teams

Former All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell is on the open market after the New York Jets surprisingly released him earlier this week.

On Thursday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Bell is deciding between three teams. The Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins are all reportedly in the sweepstakes.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported the Chiefs thought they were close to a deal on Wednesday night. Not long after, fellow NFL Network reporter Michael Giardi said the Dolphins are “waving around a fair amount of money.”

The latest report about Bell’s decision is great news for those two franchises. According to Josh Tolentino and Nate Taylor of the Athletic, Bell has narrowed his decision down to either the Chiefs or the Dolphins.

Bell struggled to find much success in the running game behind a suspect offensive line in New York. The Jets also failed to involve the star running back in the passing game.

With no success on the ground and no opportunity through the air, Bell made it clear he wanted out. The Jets eventually obliged and now Bell has the opportunity to show he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level.

Kansas City would provide Bell with the opportunity to join a playoff bound team. Meanwhile, it sounds like the Dolphins have the largest offer on the table.