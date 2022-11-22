Lia Thomas Is Trending Following Herschel Walker's Decision

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 16: Will Thomas of the Pennsylvania Quakers during a meet against the Brown Bears at Sheerr Pool on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania on November 16, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

Former Penn swimmer Lia Thomas is trending on social media following Herschel Walker's latest move.

Walker, who is running for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, is trending on social media for his latest campaign advertisement. His advertisement is featuring Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, who lost to Thomas.

“My senior year, I was forced to compete against a biological male,” Riley Gaines.

Walker is facing some scrutiny for the campaign ad, as it comes a little more than 24 hours after a gay nightclub was shot up in Colorado.

Some are criticizing Gaines, as well.

"It should be noted that Riley wouldn't have won a single NCAA title with or without Lia Thomas competing," one fan wrote on social media.

Thomas, a champion swimmer at Penn, switched from the men's team to the women's team, after transitioning and undergoing hormone therapy.

Her inclusion on the Penn's women's team sparked a lot of debate across the sports world. Walker chose to reignite that debate on Monday night.