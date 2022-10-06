Lions Are Likely To Have Major Injury Loss This Week

The Detroit Lions will likely play their second straight game without D'Andre Swift.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the star running back is expected to miss Sunday's matchup against the New England Patriots due to a shoulder injury suffered in Week 3.

Barring any setbacks, the Lions believe Swift will return against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 23 following their Week 6 bye.

Swift enjoyed a stellar start to the season, gaining 262 yards (including two 50-yard runs) and three touchdowns through the first two games. The 23-year-old dominated on just 20 carries and eight targets.

Detroit fortunately has a strong contingency plan if Swift sits again. The Lions can continue to rely on Jamaal Williams, who ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns in last week's 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He's posted an NFL-high six rushing touchdowns this season.

While the Lions are far more dangerous with Swift, offense still isn't their problem. They have tallied the most points and yards through four games but have conversely allowed the most points and yards.

Their game against former head coach Matt Patricia and the Patriots starts Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.