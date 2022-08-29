Lions Are Reportedly Cutting Notable Wide Receiver

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 20: A helmet of the Detroit Lions rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Any NFL team appearing on Hard Knocks often comes to grips with cutting a player who has become a fan favorite.

That unfortunately is happening Monday. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, the Detroit Lions are releasing Kalil Pimpleton.

The speedy wide receiver was a breakout star on the HBO show. In the third episode, he won over viewers and apprehensive Lions teammates with an impressive juggling act.

Pimpleton has also displayed elusiveness on the field. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound wideout recorded 1,044 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns in his final year at Central Michigan before signing with the Lions as an undrafted free agent.

He scored an additional two touchdowns on his 16 punt returns. However, it appears he was unable to snatch the special teams job away from Kalif Raymond.

Wilson said other teams are expected to show interest in Pimpleton. Every organization must cut their active rosters down to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon.