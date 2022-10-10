Lions Cut Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 20: A helmet of the Detroit Lions rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions have cut a USFL star who recently made an NFL comeback.

On Monday, the Lions waived wide receiver Maurice Alexander Jr. The 31-year-old returned to the NFL to play two games at a new position.

Drafted as a defensive back in 2014, Alexander recorded 113 tackles over four seasons with the Rams. He had brief stints with the Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills in 2018 and 2019 before spending two years out of the league.

Alexander returned to the NFL after leading the USFL in kick-return yards earlier this year. Activated from Detroit's practice squad, he returned five kicks for 129 yards in Weeks 4 and 5. Alexander could rejoin the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Running back Justin Jackson and wide receiver Kalif Raymond have also returned kicks and punts for the Lions this season.

DJ Chark has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, and Amon-Ra St. Brown returned on a limited snap count in Sunday's 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots. The Lions will hope their wide receivers heal up following their Week 6 bye.