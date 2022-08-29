Lions Cutting Former 1st Round Pick In Surprise Move
It's cut day in the National Football League and we have a surprising move out of Detroit.
The Lions are reportedly cutting a former first round pick on Monday evening.
Jarrad Davis, a first round pick out of Florida in 2017, is reportedly being released.
"The #Lions are releasing former first-round pick LB Jarrad Davis, source said. A bit of a surprise," NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Davis played for the Lions from 2017-20 before spending the 2021 season with the Jets.
He re-signed with Detroit this offseason, though he needs a new home now.
NFL teams have until Tuesday afternoon to get down to the 53 player limit.