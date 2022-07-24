Lions Have Made A Roster Decision On Jameson Williams

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 04: John Metchie III #8 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes with Jameson Williams #1during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Kick-Off Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Unsurprisingly, Jameson Williams will begin his first NFL training camp on the sideline.

Williams, who is still recovering from a torn ACL injury, has been placed on the injury list at the start of training camp.

It's unclear when the speedy Williams will be ready to go.

Williams was one of several roster moves announced by the Lions on Sunday afternoon.

Williams was a first-round pick out of Alabama this past spring.

The former Ohio State and Alabama wide receiver suffered a torn ACL in the national championship game.