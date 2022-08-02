Lions Wide Receiver Injured At Practice On Tuesday

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 20: A helmet of the Detroit Lions rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus left Tuesday's practice with an apparent leg injury.

Per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Cephus grabbed his left leg after making a sideline catch in a one-on-one drill against cornerback Jeff Okudah. Trainers helped him off the field.

Cephus hasn't played since breaking his collarbone in Week 5 of the 2021 season. He had secured 15 of 22 targets for 204 yards, two touchdowns, and a two-point conversion. The 2020 fifth-round pick matched a career high by playing 62 snaps in Week 4.

The 6'1", 208-pound wideout began his career with 349 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 2020. Cephus offers depth to a replenished group of Lions wide receivers.

Amon-Ra St. Brown will look to follow up a breakout debut, and Josh Reynolds played a notable role after joining Detroit in the middle of the 2021 season. The Lions also signed DJ Chark and traded up to draft Alabama star Jameson Williams, who's expected to miss part of his rookie year recovering from an ACL tear.