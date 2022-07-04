Longtime ESPN Personality Reportedly Died On Monday

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

A beloved longtime ESPN television personality reportedly died on Monday.

According to reports, longtime ESPN horse racing and NFL analyst Hank Goldberg died on the Fourth of July.

Goldberg, 82, had been battling chronic kidney disease.

"Sad to report that longtime ESPN horse racing analyst & NFL reporter/prognosticator Hank "The Hammer" Goldberg @hammeringhankg died today on his 82nd birthday at his home in Las Vegas after a long battle with chronic kidney disease. Rest In Peace," Todd Dewey reports.

Our thoughts are with Hank's friends and family members during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace