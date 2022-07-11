Longtime Fantasy Football Analyst Matthew Berry Announces He's Leaving ESPN

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 03: Matthew Berry attends an in-store event hosted by David Yurman with Matthew Berry at David Yurman Townhouse on June 3, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for David Yurman)

Matthew Berry, one of the most trusted fantasy football analysts in the industry, is leaving ESPN.

Berry made the stunning announcement on Twitter just moments ago.

"Here is a sentence I never thought I'd write," he began. "I can confirm that after 15 amazing years, I am leaving ESPN. When I came to the company in 2007, fantasy football was a niche of a niche, and ESPN was way behind the market leader. And now, many years later, I am so incredibly proud of all the work we have done together to bring fantasy football into the mainstream and, specifically, make ESPN the leading game and content destination for fantasy players everywhere.

"... On a professional level, ESPN gave me a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to write and talk fantasy sports on every possible ESPN platform. On a personal level, ESPN is where I made lifelong friends, met my wife, and started my family. I am forever indebted to ESPN."

You can find his full statement below.

Berry is off to pursue another venture.

ESPN, meanwhile, has some big shoes to fill as it looks for his replacement.