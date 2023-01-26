Longtime NFL Assistant Coach Was Fired After Playoff Loss

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JANUARY 02: A general view of the snow covered seats at Highmark Stadium before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons on January 2, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills reportedly fired their safeties coach Thursday.

According to ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, the Bills are parting ways with Jim Salgado following Sunday's 27-10 elimination loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bills allowed just 6.5 yards per pass attempt during the season with an 82.1 opposing quarterback rating, the NFL's fourth-lowest mark. Yet their season ended with Joe Burrow throwing two passing touchdowns in the first quarter of their Divisional Round playoff contest.

It's still a tough call considering everything that happened at the position.

Buffalo lost Pro Bowl safety Micah Hyde to a broken neck in Week 2. The team's other star safety, Jordan Poyer, missed five games during the season and played others through a torn meniscus. Last weekend marked the first time the Bills lost with the All-Pro active this season.

And of course, the Bills witnessed Damar Hamlin go into cardiac arrest on Jan. 2. The 24-year-old started 13 games before the medical emergency.

Salgado spent the last six seasons with the Bills, moving from their nickels coach to safeties coach in 2022. He was previously Princeton's defensive coordinator.