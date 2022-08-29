Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning.

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning.

"Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history," Mortensen wrote.

Zampese was known for his offensive brilliance. He was on the staff for the Chargers, Jets, Cowboys, Patriots, Rams and Redskins, among other teams.

"Ernie was doing stuff in the 70's and the 80's that people today think are new and it isn't," said Norv Turner. "If Don Coryell were here today, he'd tell you."

Zampese was coaching football from 1962 until 2004.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family members during this difficult time.