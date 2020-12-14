Longtime NFL Coach Wade Phillips Linked To Job Opening

Will Wade Phillips return to the NFL by next season? A recent report indicates the former defensive coordinator has interest in a current NFL vacancy.

Phillips last coached in the 2019 season when he was with the Los Angeles Rams. He was vital to the Rams’ defensive success a season prior when they won the NFC and went to the Super Bowl.

The Rams opted not to renew Phillips’ contract following the conclusion of the 2019 season, which came as a major surprise. Phillips has been jobless ever since, but it’s likely only a matter of time before he returns to the NFL. It looks like that return could come as soon as this upcoming off-season.

Phillips is reportedly interested in the Raiders’ defensive coordinator position, per Raiders insider Vincent Bonsignore. At the very least, Phillips wants back in the NFL whether it be with the Raiders or another team.

Via sources: Longtime NFL defensive coordinator Wade Phillips absolutely wants to coach again next year in the NFL and would be interested in the @Raiders defensive coordinator position. (Phillips coached both Cory Littleton and Lamarcus Joyner in his time with the Rams) — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) December 14, 2020

The Raiders fired defensive coordinator Paul Guenther on Sunday after his defense allowed 212 rushing yards and 44 points to the Colts on Sunday. Wade Phillips has the experience the Raiders need, and could be a perfect fit.

The Raiders, meanwhile, saw their playoff hopes slip away after Sunday’s loss. There’s still a chance they earn a wild card berth, but they’ll need some help in these next few weeks.

Looking ahead to the 2021 season, Phillips could be joining the Raiders if the team has mutual interest in the veteran defensive coordinator.