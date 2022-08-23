Longtime NFL Defensive Back Sends Clear Message About 'Dirty' Hit

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 21: Kayvon Thibodeaux #5 of the New York Giants stands up after an apparent injury during the first half of a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

There has been plenty of debate surrounding Sunday night's low block by Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss on Giants rookie linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Moss, lineup as an H-back, came across the formation to block Thibodeaux on a running play. The No. 5 overall pick out of Oregon got his leg rolled up on and suffered a sprained MCL, which is expected to keep him out 3-4 weeks.

Thankfully, Thibodeaux wasn't hurt worse. Immediately after the play happened, an argument began on social media over whether or not the block was "dirty."

Several former players were adamant that it was a legal and clean hit. Jason McCourty was one of them.

McCourty responded to a tweet from ESPN's Louis Riddick, which intimated that if Moss' block was illegal, the league would have to then punish defensive backs who try to tackle low in the open field.

"As a 190-pound former DB I had to be able to tackle guys low!" McCourty explained. "Without doing that I’m putting myself at danger if I’m hitting a 260 pound tight end up high. Guys tackle low and aim for the thigh pads! Game moves fast, no one is aiming for knees."

Clearly, McCourty does not think Moss intended to take out Thibodeaux's knees. Giants head coach Brian Daboll also admitted postgame that it was a legal play.

"We'll that's the rules," Daboll said during the post-game press conference. "If they allow it… we do it as well with tight ends and full backs going back to the line of scrimmage. So, got to do a good job of playing it. It's a tough block. But whatever the rules are, those are the rules."

The NFL has also reportedly decided Moss will not be punished for the block.