Longtime NFL Executive Is Tragically Dead At 48

A longtime Miami Dolphins team executive tragically passed away on Saturday night.

The Dolphins announced that vice president Jason Jenkins died suddenly at 48.

"Trailblazer. Champion. Kind. We are heartbroken to share that Dolphins SVP of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins has passed away," the Dolphins announced on Saturday evening.

Jenkins had been with the team since 2009:

Jason Jenkins joined the Miami Dolphins in 2009 and was named Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs in 2015. Jenkins oversees the organization's front-facing brands, including media outreach, public relations, social media and community efforts for the Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium and Formula One Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

Miami announced the death during the preseason game against Philadelphia.

“Our hearts are broken and grieving the loss of a man who was a dear friend and beloved by so many people,” Dolphins Vice Chairman, President and CEO Tom Garfinkel said. “Jason faithfully served the Dolphins organization for 14 years, was a beacon in the community, a trailblazer and champion for others, and above all, treated people with a kindness and dignity that left a lasting mark on everyone he met. Our deepest condolences and our unwavering support go out to his wife, Elizabeth, and his three children.”

Our thoughts are with Jason's friends and family members during this difficult time.