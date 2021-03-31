The Spun

Longtime NFL Executive Has Reportedly Decided To Retire

The NFL logo in the middle of Metlife Stadium.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

There are many NFL fans who probably don’t know the name Peter Ruocco, but the longtime league executive has had a major impact.

Ruocco, who first joined the NFL Management Council in 1986, is retiring, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Senior VP of Labor Relations has served in his current position since 1997.

During his more than three decades with the NFL, Ruocco has taken part in the formation of the salary cap as well as numerous collective bargaining agreement negotiations.

Per Schefter, he has worked with nearly 300 head coaches and almost 200 general managers.

Before being hired by the NFL, Ruocco also worked for the North America Soccer League and the United States Football League.

We wish him all the best in retirement.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.