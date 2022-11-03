Longtime NFL Player Admits He Regrets Playing Football

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Most NFL players talk about how they don't regret for a second playing the game, despite the dangers of concussions, CTE, chronic pain, etc.

Sam Shields is not most players.

The longtime NFL defensive back recently admitted to Dan Le Batard that, if given the chance to do it all over again, he would not.

"Before the concussions started, Sam Shields was one of the fastest cover cornerbacks in football. He spent nearly a decade in the NFL… He wishes he hadn’t," Dan Le Batard tweeted.

Shields, now 34, has dealt with concussions and the unfortunate symptoms that come with them.

Shields played in the NFL from 2010-18. He was a Super Bowl champion with the Packers and a Pro Bowler in 2014.

He went undrafted out of Miami in 2010 and played for the Packers and Rams over the course of his career.

We wish Sam all the best moving forward.