Longtime NFL Referee Has Blunt Message For Critics

Former longtime NFL referee Mike Pereira stuck up for his brothers in stripes during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” today.

Being a referee, in any sport, is an often thankless task. The only time you ever get noticed is if you screw up, and you’re the target of fan and coach wrath on a regular basis.

Discussing the realities of the job with McAfee, Pereira pointed out how challenging it is to officiate an NFL game and argued that the batting average of the typical ref when making calls is astoundingly high.

“Being a ref is an impossible job. It is so hard,” he said. “Everybody is the best, including me, at slow motion officiating…If you look at the amount of decisions that they have to make in the course of the game, they’re right 99% of the time.”

Pereira isn’t necessarily wrong here, but his words are going to do very little to change the way people approach officiating. Come this weekend, every losing NFL fanbase will have at least one person complaining about how the refs cost their favorite team the game.

That’s just the way it is, and it likely won’t ever be any different.