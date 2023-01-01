Longtime NFL Referee Reacts To Controversial Patriots Call

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 23: A detail of the uniform and whistle of an NFL referee as he oversees the action between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 23, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Texans defeated the Broncos 31-25. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins appeared to catch a break early in Sunday's pivotal game against the New England Patriots.

Running back Raheem Mostert coughed up the football during Miami's opening drive, and a New England defender escaped the pile with possession. However, the referees ruled Mostert down by contact.

Those plays aren't typically reviewable. However, former NFL official Gene Steratore said they could have consulted the replay.

"Progress was ruled too quickly, but this specific instance is reviewable," Steratore said on Twitter. "Since the ball came loose following immediate contact and there was a clear recovery, I believe replay would have overturned and awarded the ball to New England."

The fumble recovery would have given the Patriots excellent field position, but they instead got the ball at their own 19 after the Dolphins punted. Mac Jones nonetheless led the offense to a 10-play drive culminating with a touchdown pass to rookie Tyquan Thornton.

The Dolphins, playing without Tua Tagovailoa, tied the game at 7-7 during the second quarter. New England could move into a tie with Miami for the AFC's last wild-card spot by winning at home.