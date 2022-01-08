Longtime NFL Referee Reportedly Retiring After 2021 Season

One of the NFL’s longest-tenured referees will reportedly retire after the conclusion of the league’s 2021-22 season.

Tony Corrente, 70, is planning on retiring after the current season, according to FootballZebras.com.

“At least seven on-field officials and one replay official are retiring at the end of this season, says a memo circulated to the officiating staff according to two sources with knowledge of the memo’s contents,” Football Zebras reports. “One of those eight officials is 27-year veteran referee Tony Corrente; his retirement is the ninth referee retirement in the last five seasons.”

Tony Corrente, the referee for the #Bears-Steelers game this season that had multiple controversial calls, is retiring. https://t.co/cNKmBvnvr4 — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) January 8, 2022

Corrente was at the center of a major officiating controversy during the season.

The longtime NFL referee infamously appeared to hip-check Chicago Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh during a game this season.

Fun fact: Tony Corrente was the ref who called the obscure 12-men penalty on the #Cowboys in the 2016 NFC divisional vs. the #Packers. #Dak completed a 22-yard pass to Terrance Williams to Green Bay's 15, but the penalty on Brice Butler killed the drive.pic.twitter.com/tw1NkSeVwT — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) November 9, 2021

Corrente also had to be assisted off the field by Seattle Seahawks team doctors during last Sunday’s game.

Seahawks team doctor helps referee Tony Corrente to the sideline for help after Corrente fell down alone between plays behind Detroit's huddle. We'll play on, minus a refeee. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 2, 2022

Corrente will work his final NFL game this Sunday when the Carolina Panthers battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There’s no doubt he’ll reflect on what’s been a long career in officiating.

Corrente was diagnosed with throat cancer back in 2011. He missed just four games while undergoing chemotherapy and returned to officiating for the remainder of the season. He garnered mass support from football fans at the time.

We wish Corrente all the best as he’ll soon call it a career.