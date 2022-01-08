The Spun

Longtime NFL Referee Reportedly Retiring After 2021 Season

Bill Vinovich and other referees stand on field around NFL logo before a game.ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 23: Members of the NFL Referee crew Michael Banks #72, Greg Meyer #78, Bruce Stritesky #102, Phil McKinnely #110, Head Referee Bill Vinovich #52, Mark Perlman #9, and Gary Cavaletto #60 (L-R) pose for a photograph before the game between Atlanta Falcons and the San Diego Chargers before the game at the Georgia Dome on October 23, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

One of the NFL’s longest-tenured referees will reportedly retire after the conclusion of the league’s 2021-22 season.

Tony Corrente, 70, is planning on retiring after the current season, according to FootballZebras.com.

“At least seven on-field officials and one replay official are retiring at the end of this season, says a memo circulated to the officiating staff according to two sources with knowledge of the memo’s contents,” Football Zebras reports. “One of those eight officials is 27-year veteran referee Tony Corrente; his retirement is the ninth referee retirement in the last five seasons.”

Corrente was at the center of a major officiating controversy during the season.

The longtime NFL referee infamously appeared to hip-check Chicago Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh during a game this season.

Corrente also had to be assisted off the field by Seattle Seahawks team doctors during last Sunday’s game.

Corrente will work his final NFL game this Sunday when the Carolina Panthers battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There’s no doubt he’ll reflect on what’s been a long career in officiating.

Corrente was diagnosed with throat cancer back in 2011. He missed just four games while undergoing chemotherapy and returned to officiating for the remainder of the season. He garnered mass support from football fans at the time.

We wish Corrente all the best as he’ll soon call it a career.

