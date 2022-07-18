Longtime NFL Reporter Announces He's Retiring Before Season

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 9: A general view of Alltel Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts come into town to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 9, 2003 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 28-23. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images)

A longtime NFL reporter is calling it a career in sports writing prior to the start of the 2022 season.

Longtime NFL reporter John Reid announced on Monday that he's retiring after 34 years in the business.

Reid, who covers the Jaguars for the Florida Times Union, is pursuing a new career path.

"I have officially put in my retirement announcement with the T-U after 34 years as a sports writer. I have another calling, accepting a job to teach Social Science at a Charter school on the Northside where I grew up. My push is to lead young people to their potential," he announced.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, will begin the Doug Pederson era in Jacksonville this fall.

Best of luck with your new career, John.