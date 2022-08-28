Longtime NFL Reporter Announces His Retirement

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - FEBRUARY 02: Fireworks erupt over Metlife Stadium ahead of Super Bowl XLVIII between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. More than 80,000 fans were expected to fill the stadium for the first Super Bowl to be played in an outdoor stadium in a cold weather city. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

A longtime NFL reporter has announced his retirement ahead of the 2022 season.

Bob Glauber, a longtime reporter and columnist for Newsday, announced on Sunday his retirement from journalism.

"45 years covering sports. 37 years covering the @NFL . 30 years as @newsday NFL Columnist. Thank you for following along. It was truly an honor," he announced.

Glauber's had a pretty tremendous career.

From his final column:

As I sat at Los Angeles International Airport the day after the Rams’ 23-20 win over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in February and reflected on a career that offered so much, it hit me:

The coach of the Giants in the first NFL game I ever covered was John McVay. The coach of the last game I ever covered was his grandson, Sean McVay, winning the Super Bowl.

The tears came. The full-circle moment for this football writer was complete.

Thank you all so much for following along. It has been an honor.

Enjoy retirement, Bob.