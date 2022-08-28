Longtime NFL Reporter Announces His Retirement
A longtime NFL reporter has announced his retirement ahead of the 2022 season.
Bob Glauber, a longtime reporter and columnist for Newsday, announced on Sunday his retirement from journalism.
"45 years covering sports. 37 years covering the @NFL . 30 years as @newsday NFL Columnist. Thank you for following along. It was truly an honor," he announced.
Glauber's had a pretty tremendous career.
From his final column:
As I sat at Los Angeles International Airport the day after the Rams’ 23-20 win over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in February and reflected on a career that offered so much, it hit me:
The coach of the Giants in the first NFL game I ever covered was John McVay. The coach of the last game I ever covered was his grandson, Sean McVay, winning the Super Bowl.
The tears came. The full-circle moment for this football writer was complete.
Thank you all so much for following along. It has been an honor.
Enjoy retirement, Bob.