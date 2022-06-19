Longtime NFL Reporter Died On Sunday At 74

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: A detailed view of an NFL shield logo painted on the field before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on November 24, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 24-21. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Detroit Lions/Getty Images)

Longtime Chicago sports reporter John "Moon" Mullin died Sunday at age 74.

According to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, Mullin passed away after a lengthy battle with pancreatic battle. He was first diagnosed in late 2019.

Mullin extensively covered the Bears for the Chicago Tribune and NBC Sports Chicago, beginning the beat near the end of Mike Ditka's coaching tenure. He also taught journalism at local colleges.

Per Johnson, Mullin referred to his disease as a "blessing" as recently as last week "because it helped him learn new things about himself." Mullin posted a series of "Attitude over Cancer" YouTube videos earlier this year.

“The goal is just to help someone who’s struggling with cancer — or anything, really,” Mullin wrote. “No money involved, unless some sponsor comes along, in which case every dime goes to pancreatic cancer research to kill this little monster. My goal the last two years has been to keep the beast at bay in a cave until we get the silver bullet to kill it. This thing may win because we don’t yet have the firepower to kill it. But it will not beat me.”

Johnson commended Mullin's "spirit for life" as a golfer, traveler, biker, musician, and loving husband. Former Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt also remembered him fondly.

“John was one of the most professional, hard-working, football-educated and personable sportswriters I’ve dealt with in 17 years as a head coach,” Wannstedt told Johnson.

Rest in peace, John.