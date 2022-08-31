Longtime NFL Star Has Brutally Honest Admission On Gisele

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

A longtime NFL star had a brutally honest admission on Tom Brady's return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to come back to football after about a month.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback again left the Bucs in training camp. Brady was away for about 11 days before returning.

Brady admitted to reporters that he's 45 years old and has a "lot of s---" going on at this stage of his life. Naturally, many believe Brady was away dealing with personal, family issues.

Longtime NFL star Richard Sherman admitted that Brady only returned because "Gisele let him."

Sherman probably isn't wrong.

If Gisele Bundchen wanted Brady to retire, he probably would be forced to,

This feels like Brady's last NFL season.