Longtime NFL Star Was Finally Arrested On Friday

A longtime National Football League star was officially arrested on Friday after having a warrant out for his arrest.

Earl Thomas, a longtime star defensive back for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens, was apprehended in Texas on Friday, May 13.

The former NFL star has been charged with a third-degree felony for violating a protective order two or more times within 12 months.

A warrant had been issued for Thomas' arrest on April 27. It's unclear why it took so long for Thomas to be apprehended.

Thomas was one of the best defensive backs in the NFL for a long time, but his career is likely over now.