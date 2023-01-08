Longtime NFL Wide Receiver Had Police Called On Him

BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 31: Linebacker Tyus Bowser #54 of the Baltimore Ravens prays in the end zone prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

A longtime NFL wide receiver had the police called on him on Saturday.

Former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith says a referee at a youth game called the police on him.

Smith had apparently been voicing his frustration with the referee during the game.

"I have a new thing to add to reasons I’ve had the cops called on me. I told the ref at this rec league game that he would’ve realized it was an air ball and not a block if he actually moved past the opposite free throw line. He kicked me out and called the cops," he tweeted.

Be better, people.

Now, being a referee at a youth sports game is a pretty thankless job, but calling the police on a parent is a bit of an overstep, right?