Longtime Officiating Expert Reveals If Key Penalty Was Missed

The entire complexion of Sunday night's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens shifted on one monumental play.

With the game tied at 17-17 early in the fourth quarter, Tyler Huntley attempted to give Baltimore the go-ahead touchdown on a quarterback sneak. He lunged toward the end zone but fumbled the ball before clearing the plane.

The ball bounced to Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, who ran 98 yards for a seismic game-winning score. However, some fans felt the referees should have negated the touchdown.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews nearly chased down Hubbard before Bengals linebacker Markus Bailey shoved him down. Officials didn't call an illegal block in the back, a penalty that would have gotten enforced at the spot at the foul.

In a video for The 33rd Team, NFL rules analyst Dean Blandino said the call was "a tough one," but he agreed with the referees' decision.

"There was some contact on the side. There was some contact on the back," Blandino said. "And if we have to sit there and debate whether it was or wasn't a foul, then it's not clear enough to make that call in that situation. It's close, but I felt like it was a good no-call on that play."

Ravens fans won't agree, as the Bengals advanced past the first round with huge help from the enormous sequence.

Referees may fear the repercussions of altering a playoff game on a pivotal call that could go either way. Baltimore might have gotten the call in a lower-stakes situation.

It's a tough break for the Ravens, who gave the Bengals a tough fight on the road without Lamar Jackson. Baltimore gained 130 more yards than Cincinnati, but Huntley and Co. couldn't respond to Hubbard's stunning touchdown.

The Bengals will go to Buffalo to play the Bills in the second round this weekend.