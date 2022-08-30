Longtime Packers Veteran Player Announces He's Retiring

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Former Green Bay Packers safety Morgan Burnett is retiring.

Burnett, who spent his first eight of 10 NFL seasons in Green Bay, will sign a one-day contract to conclude his career with the Packers.

Selected in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft, Burnett recorded 698 tackles, nine interceptions, and nine fumble recoveries in 102 games for Green Bay. Although he was on the injured reserve when the Packers won the Super Bowl in 2011, he participated in each of the next six postseasons.

After playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018, Burnett last took the field when tallying two sacks and a pick with the Cleveland Browns in 2019. His season ended early after suffering an Achilles injury in Week 11.

Burnett, who compiled 14 interceptions at Georgia Tech, posted a retirement message on Instagram in March of 2021. He's now officially closing the book on his NFL career as a member of the Packers.

According to the team's site, Burnett will hold a press conference Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. ET.