Michael Silver, a longtime NFL sportswriter and television analyst, is no longer with the NFL Network.

Silver announced his career change on Tuesday afternoon. He’s transitioned from the NFL Network to Bally Sports.

“A career update, for those of you who’ve asked (and for those who haven’t): I’m no longer at NFL Network,” Silver announced on Twitter. “I had a highly enjoyable eight years there, and I’ll miss many of my colleagues. I’m currently doing some work with @BallySports, and I’ll have more announcements soon…”

Silver has already published his first story for Bally Sports, and it appears he’ll continue covering NFL topics.

His first story for Bally Sports centers in on Texans chairman Cal McNair and his use of a anti-Asian slur at a team event.

“Houston Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair made a racially insensitive comment at the team’s charity golf tournament in May, causing gasps in the audience and upsetting numerous employees, according to several witnesses,” Silver writes via BallySports.com. Here's my first story for @BallySports…https://t.co/GBGHM0BoNv — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) October 26, 2021

It’s probably not a coincidence Silver’s first story for Bally Sports sheds light on a disparaging comment made by an NFL chairman.

Those kind of stories aren’t typically focused on at the NFL Network, which might be why Silver left to begin with.

The NFL Network, meanwhile, has an already-strong team. But it’ll be interesting to see whether or not it finds a replacement for Silver at some point this season.