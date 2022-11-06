Look: 1 Word Used To Describe Tom Brady, Gisele Divorce

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen officially announced their divorce last month.

The superstar quarterback and the legendary supermodel had been together for more than a decade. Brady and Bundchen were married in 2009 and have two kids together. The Bucs quarterback also has a child from a previous relationship.

Brady and Bundchen's divorce was finalized very quickly and rushed through the court system, according to reports.

One report suggests the judge who ruled on Brady and Bundchen's divorce was "starstruck."

It's hard to blame him.

"(Being starstruck) is likely the explanation for this," said Michael Barfield, director of public access for the Florida Center for Government Accountability, according to the Daily Mail.

"The way the judge handled this case is unprecedented,' Barfield said. 'It seems that the judge and the lawyers coordinated things to happen in advance of the divorce filing while the right to know is the basis of the court system."

Brady and Bundchen are both worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Details of their prenup have begun to leak out, as well.