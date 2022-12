ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 30: Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders perform before a game against the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Bears 49-29. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are ready for Sunday night's game against the Colts.

So, too, are their cheerleaders.

On Sunday, two Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are trending on social media, ahead of kickoff against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night.

Kickoff can't get here soon enough, that is for sure.

The Cowboys and the Colts are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game will air on NBC.