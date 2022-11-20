Look: 2 Famous Women Have Interest In Tom Brady

TAMPA, FLORIDA - MARCH 31: Tom Brady, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during a press conference for new head coach Todd Bowles at AdventHealth Training Center on March 31, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady is now a single man.

The 45-year-old quarterback got divorced from his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, earlier this year. Brady and Bundchen had been married since 2009 and have two kids together, but they called off their marriage after more than a decade of being with each other.

Who will Brady date next?

Two famous women have expressed interest.

Playboy model Sara Blake and Brazilian model Mayara Lopes both have interest in Brady.

“I’d be like, ‘Hey, what’s up, good looking? I love your chiseled jawline and you have such a cannon,’” Blake told The New York Post. “You know, ‘You’re the greatest quarterback of all-time … and screw Gisele.’ That’s what I would probably say.”

“I wouldn’t necessarily approach him directly, but I would make eye contact and try to get his attention,” Lopes told The New York Post. “And you know, if I think he gave me attention, then maybe I’d make a move.”

You have to respect the women for shooting their shot with the legendary quarterback, at least.

For now, though, Brady is likely just focused on the 2022 NFL regular season.