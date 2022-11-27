Look: 2 New Dating Options Emerge For Tom Brady

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tom Brady doesn't have to be single for very long, unless he wants to be.

Two new dating options have been suggested for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback following his divorce from wife Gisele Bundchen.

Earlier this week, a prominent college sports reporter, Kendra Middleton, admitted her interest in Brady.

“Obviously, he’s very physically attractive, but his work ethic is awesome — I love it,” sports reporter Kendra Middleton, who now lives in Boston, told The Post. “Like, he’s so dedicated to his craft that he doesn’t even eat tomatoes, you know what I mean?”

Meanwhile, prominent sports media personality Paige Spiranac was also suggested.

"If I were Tom Brady, I'd call @PaigeSpiranac," Dave Smith said. "29 years old, incredibly hot, recently divorced and a former professional athlete who would understand and support what he does for a living. And Brady loves to play golf. Now this would be a power couple."

Spiranac didn't directly respond to the suggestion, though she admitted that her fans were being "nice."



Would you want to see Brady dating either of these young women?