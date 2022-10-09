Look: 2016 Tweet About Cooper Rush Going Viral Sunday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 29: Quarterback Cooper Rush #10 of the Dallas Cowboys looks for an open receivers against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter of the NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Cooper Rush is pulling off a spectacular run that not many in the NFL world envisioned.

Few expected the former Central Michigan quarterback to garner meaningful NFL playing time, but he's led the Dallas Cowboys to three consecutive wins in place of an injured Dak Prescott.

However, not everyone wrote off Rush.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport dug up a 2016 tweet from Dustin Fox. The college football analyst liked what he saw when Rush helped erase a 28-0 deficit against Virginia for the Chippewas.

"I'm telling you guys," Fox wrote six years ago. "Cooper Rush. Top NFL talent at QB."

Rush finished the game with 402 passing yards, but Virginia scored three straight touchdowns to earn a 49-35 win. The MAC quarterback concluded his senior season with 23 touchdowns and 16 interceptions on a 59.8 percent completion rate, which didn't spark enough interest to get drafted.

After years as a Cowboys understudy, Rush has filled in seamlessly for Prescott. The 28-year-old has posted a 95.9 quarterback rating without throwing an interception.

Rush will look to keep the magic alive when going on the road to face the Los Angeles Rams today at 4:25 p.m. ET.