Look: 2027 NFL Hall Of Fame Class Could Be Incredible

With Tom Brady’s retirement now official, it is time to start planning for him to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027.

Unless Brady makes a comeback–which we wouldn’t say is impossible–he will be enshrined in Canton on the first ballot. He could have some impressive company going in with him as well.

The recently-retired Ben Roethlisberger will also be eligible for the first time in 2027, and he seems like a first-ballot lock as well. Assuming Rob Gronkowski, Brady’s longtime teammate, also calls it a career this offseason, he’ll also have a good shot to join TB12.

PFF’s Nathan Jahnke also broached the possibility that Adrian Peterson and Antonio Brown could be in that 2027 Hall of Fame class. It’s tough to see AB getting in because of his behavior the last few years, but Peterson would definitely have a chance, if he actually ever retires.

— Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) January 29, 2022

What does all of this mean? Well, let’s just say we are all blessed to have lived through this recent era of the NFL.

What a collection of talents we’ve had the pleasure of watching.