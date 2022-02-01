The Spun

Look: 2027 NFL Hall Of Fame Class Could Be Incredible

Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady shake hands on the field after a game.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 08: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots shake hands after the Patriots defeated the Steelers 33-3 at Gillette Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

With Tom Brady’s retirement now official, it is time to start planning for him to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027.

Unless Brady makes a comeback–which we wouldn’t say is impossible–he will be enshrined in Canton on the first ballot. He could have some impressive company going in with him as well.

The recently-retired Ben Roethlisberger will also be eligible for the first time in 2027, and he seems like a first-ballot lock as well. Assuming Rob Gronkowski, Brady’s longtime teammate, also calls it a career this offseason, he’ll also have a good shot to join TB12.

PFF’s Nathan Jahnke also broached the possibility that Adrian Peterson and Antonio Brown could be in that 2027 Hall of Fame class. It’s tough to see AB getting in because of his behavior the last few years, but Peterson would definitely have a chance, if he actually ever retires.

What does all of this mean? Well, let’s just say we are all blessed to have lived through this recent era of the NFL.

What a collection of talents we’ve had the pleasure of watching.

