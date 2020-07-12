Look: 4 Players Given A ’99’ Rating In Madden NFL 21

Every year, the release of the newest edition of EA Sports’ Madden franchise is met with anticipation by gamers and NFL players alike.

Players care about their Madden ratings and how they change year in and year out. Additionally, being rated “99” is the highest honor a player can receive in the game, and you can bet it is an ego boost for the few who do earn that designation.

In Madden 21, there are four players who have the coveted “99” rating: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Michael Thomas, as well as tight end George Kittle, are next.

Madden 21 “99 Club.” Who got snubbed? pic.twitter.com/0lSA0zAzzy — LeadingNFL (@LeadingNFL) July 12, 2020

Donald is the only holdover from the “99 Club” in Madden 20. This is actually his fourth straight year earning the distinction.

Hopkins was a 99 last year, meaning his overall rating dropped ever so slightly. Chicago Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner were also 99s a year ago but have fallen off–presumably not very far, as both are still outstanding players.

You can read the full history of the Madden “99 Club” here.