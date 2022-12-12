Look: 49ers Player's Request For Tom Brady Is Going Viral

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 11: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks with members of the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Levi's Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

San Francisco shellacked Tampa Bay, 35-7, on Sunday afternoon at Levi's Stadium.

Following the game, one 49ers defensive player had a request for Brady.

Dre Greenlaw, who intercepted one of Brady's passes, asked the legendary quarterback if he would autograph the football he caught.

Seriously.

That's a pretty funny moment.

"I went like a little fan... I tried to soothe him up, make him feel better. 'Man, yeah, you're the greatest ever,' all that good stuff. But he is, he is," the 49ers defensive player told reporters on Sunday afternoon.

You wouldn't blame Brady if he was in no mood to do that following a blowout loss, but respect the legendary quarterback for taking the time.