Look: Aaron Donald's Reaction To New Contract Is Going Viral

Inglewood, CA - February 13: Von Miller, left, and Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate after the Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the NFL Super Bowl LVI football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, on Sunday, February 13, 2022. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Aaron Donald is one happy man right now. The Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle signed a monstrous new contract on Monday.

Donald has agreed to a reconstructed contract with the Rams that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The numbers are staggering.

The all-time great will make $95 million over the next three seasons. That's around the same amount of money Donald's earned over the past eight years.

That kind of life-changing money is going to make anyone smile ear to ear.

Nick Shook of NFL.com has more on the new deal:

No new years were added to Donald's contract, which now guarantees him $65 million over the next two seasons and $95 million through the 2024 season, Rapoport added. In all, Donald nets a $40 million raise over his previous contract, which carried a base salary of just $9.25 million into the 2022 season.

Donald was pivotal for the Rams during their Super Bowl run last season. He's an unstoppable force each and every down.

With him back in the fold, the Rams will be a threat to repeat as champions.