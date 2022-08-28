Look: Aaron Rodgers' Comment On College Professor Goes Viral

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks skyward during the 4th quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

It's safe to say that Aaron Rodgers still holds a grudge against one of his professors from Cal.

Rodgers appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast this weekend, discussing a number of topics, including his college days, where he starred at Cal-Berkeley.

The MVP quarterback told Rogan a story about one college professor who told him he would never make it to the NFL. The professor reportedly failed Rodgers on a paper assignment for improper citations. Rodgers said that other students in the class got to re-write their paper with proper citations, though he wasn't afforded the same opportunity.

When Rodgers confronted his professor about it during office hours, she apparently scolded him, telling him he would never make it in football.

Clips from the podcast are going viral on social media.

You can listen to Rodgers' full appearance on Rogan here.