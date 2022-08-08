Look: Aaron Rodgers' Comment On Packers Stock Is Going Viral

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 03: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during pregame against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers are the NFL's only publicly owned team. However, investing in the organization doesn't give shareholders any actual power over Aaron Rodgers and other players.

On the Pardon My Take podcast, Rodgers called the stock "a piece of paper that has zero actual value."

The Packers probably won't want their biggest star announcing that fact.

Green Bay sold over 198,000 stocks at $300 per share when concluding its sixth stock sale in February. However, investors cannot resell the stock or earn any dividends.

They're also not given any say over team or business decisions.

Green Bay Packers Inc., a nonprofit organization for nearly 100 years, is run by a board of directors and an executive committee with seven members. They can use stock shares on stadium and facility projects, but they can't spend that money on expenses such as Rodgers' lofty new contract.

A Packers stock is more of a souvenir akin to naming a star after someone. It certainly doesn't give a shareholder ownership over Rodgers or any aspect of the team.

Rodgers is not a financial advisor, but he doesn't need to be to know that Packers stock isn't a legitimate investment.