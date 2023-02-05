Look: Aaron Rodgers' Ex-Teammate Reveals His Next Team
Aaron Rodgers will be playing where next season?
According to a former teammate of the Green Bay Packers quarterback, the answer is Las Vegas.
Rodgers' ex-teammate, Sam Barrington, has revealed that the star quarterback will be a Las Vegas Raiders player in 2023.
“Just spoke with a friend of mine who is very in tuned with Packers/Aaron Rodgers situation. Aaron will be a @Raiders in 2023,” he tweeted.
Barrington played for the Packers from 2013-15.
Rodgers, who is on the trading block, has been linked to the Raiders a lot over the past couple of days.
The Raiders are moving on from Derek Carr, opening the door for a blockbuster quarterback trade.
Will Rodgers be the guy in Las Vegas in 2023?