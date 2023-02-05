Look: Aaron Rodgers' Ex-Teammate Reveals His Next Team

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers will be playing where next season?

According to a former teammate of the Green Bay Packers quarterback, the answer is Las Vegas.

Rodgers' ex-teammate, Sam Barrington, has revealed that the star quarterback will be a Las Vegas Raiders player in 2023.

“Just spoke with a friend of mine who is very in tuned with Packers/Aaron Rodgers situation. Aaron will be a @Raiders in 2023,” he tweeted.

Barrington played for the Packers from 2013-15.

Rodgers, who is on the trading block, has been linked to the Raiders a lot over the past couple of days.

The Raiders are moving on from Derek Carr, opening the door for a blockbuster quarterback trade.

Will Rodgers be the guy in Las Vegas in 2023?