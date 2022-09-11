Look: Aaron Rodgers Furious On The Sideline Today
Aaron Rodgers is not a happy man on Sunday afternoon.
The Green Bay Packers are currently trailing the Minnesota Vikings, 10-0, to open the 2022 regular season.
It's been a tough go for Rodgers, who's dealt with some frustrating dropped passes from his Davante Adams-less wide receivers unit.
Rodgers is taking that frustration out on the sideline.
It's early, but the Packers clearly have some work to do on offense moving forward.
Green Bay and Minnesota are playing on FOX.