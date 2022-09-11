Look: Aaron Rodgers Furious On The Sideline Today

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 talks with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur as Jordan Love #10 listens during the game against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Washington 24-10. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) John Fisher/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is not a happy man on Sunday afternoon.

The Green Bay Packers are currently trailing the Minnesota Vikings, 10-0, to open the 2022 regular season.

It's been a tough go for Rodgers, who's dealt with some frustrating dropped passes from his Davante Adams-less wide receivers unit.

Rodgers is taking that frustration out on the sideline.

It's early, but the Packers clearly have some work to do on offense moving forward.

Green Bay and Minnesota are playing on FOX.