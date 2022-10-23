Look: Aaron Rodgers Had 6-Word Message For Matt LaFleur Today

What the heck is going on with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?

The Packers traded Davante Adams to the Raiders this offseason and their offense has looked abysmal for much of the 2022 regular season.

Sunday, it's been struggling once again.

Rodgers is clearly frustrated, as he had a six-word message for his sideline on Sunday afternoon midway through the third quarter.

"What the f--- are we doing?" the Packers quarterback said to his sideline.

Packers fans have probably been saying the same thing for most of Sunday's game - and the 2022 season.

Washington is leading Green Bay, 17-14, on Sunday afternoon.

The game is on FOX.