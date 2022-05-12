Look: Aaron Rodgers Has 1-Word Reaction To Bucks Win

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 23: Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers looks on during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on May 23, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers is a very happy man tonight.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback is also a part owner of an NBA franchise - the Milwaukee Bucks.

Wednesday night, the Bucks stunned the Celtics with a big comeback in the fourth quarter, pulling off a huge Game 5 win to take a 3-2 series lead.

Rodgers had an appropriate reaction on Twitter.

"BUCKSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!! #" he tweeted minutes after the game ended.

We could be seeing Rodgers at Game 6 on Friday night, when the Bucks will lose to close out the series.