Look: Aaron Rodgers Linked To Owner's Daughter
Aaron Rodgers continues to be linked to a prominent owner's daughter.
According to a report from SportsGossip.com, the Green Bay Packers star quarterback is dating the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks owner.
“Well it has finally happened. Mallory Edens has had her eye on Aaron Rodgers for a very long time. Mallory has always wanted to be in the public eye. It looks like she might’ve found her ticket. Mallory was at the Packers last game, and she was supporting her new boyfriend and favorite team by wearing their gear. Nothing says I’m all in like throwing on your boyfriend’s teams’ gear,” according to the report.
Rodgers was spotted sitting next to Edens at a game earlier in the season.
Edens, who first went viral during the NBA Draft Lottery, has dreams of owning her own franchise one day.
Rodgers and Edens have often sat next to each other at Milwaukee Bucks games.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback has a minority stake in the franchise.
Rodgers has more important things to worry about than dating rumors right now, though.
The Packers are set to play for a playoff spot against the Lions on Sunday night.