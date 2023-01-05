Look: Aaron Rodgers Linked To Owner's Daughter

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 01: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on January 01, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers continues to be linked to a prominent owner's daughter.

According to a report from SportsGossip.com, the Green Bay Packers star quarterback is dating the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks owner.

“Well it has finally happened. Mallory Edens has had her eye on Aaron Rodgers for a very long time. Mallory has always wanted to be in the public eye. It looks like she might’ve found her ticket. Mallory was at the Packers last game, and she was supporting her new boyfriend and favorite team by wearing their gear. Nothing says I’m all in like throwing on your boyfriend’s teams’ gear,” according to the report.

Rodgers was spotted sitting next to Edens at a game earlier in the season.

Edens, who first went viral during the NBA Draft Lottery, has dreams of owning her own franchise one day.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 23: Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers looks on during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on May 23, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Rodgers and Edens have often sat next to each other at Milwaukee Bucks games.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback has a minority stake in the franchise.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 20: (L-R) Randall Cobb, Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens watch Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum on April 20, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Rodgers has more important things to worry about than dating rumors right now, though.

The Packers are set to play for a playoff spot against the Lions on Sunday night.