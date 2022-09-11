Look: Aaron Rodgers Made Opinion On Donald Trump Very Clear

YouTube/Joe Rogan Show

Aaron Rodgers continues to provide the public with his opinion on controversial topics.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been making the podcast rounds this offseason, most recently appearing on Bill Maher's show, discussing a number of issues.

Rodgers notably commented on President Trump's reaction to the 2020 election results.

The MVP quarterback made it clear that he wasn't a fan of how Trump handled things.

"You take it like a man. You don't go, 'We won that game' That's what Donald Trump does. We won that game. You didn't. You lose it. It happens. You lose sometimes. Be a f**king man and just own up like every other president has ever done," the Super Bowl-winning quarterback said.

Rodgers, a California native, has taken his fair shots at President Joe Biden, too.

The Packers quarterback is set to open his 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday.