Look: Aaron Rodgers Makes Opinion On Jordan Love Very Clear

ASHWAUBENON, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers stands with Jordan Love #10 during training camp at Ray Nitschke Field on August 17, 2020 in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers has made his opinion on third-year quarterback Jordan Love very clear.

While the Packers remain Rodgers' team, the legendary quarterback is apparently quite confident in Love's ability to lead the offense.

Love, the controversial first round pick in 2020, earned some major praise from Rodgers this week.

Rodgers called Love a "master" of the offense.

“I’m always harping on the little things,” Rodgers said, via the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “The reads and stuff, just understanding the offense, I think he’s definitely become a master of the offense. But it’s just the little things that are really going to help him level up, and a lot of it is footwork and little things like arm angles on run action, his keeper fakes, his hard-action fakes, his run solutions and RPO game, helping to marry up with the running game. That’s what I like seeing.”

Rodgers was understandably upset by the Packers' drafting of Love in 2020.

However, it sounds like the quarterback is growing confident in his potential replacement's future.